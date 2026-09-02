“I’ve bought property. I treat my friends a lot to dinners and things like that. But I do save a lot,” Eala shared.

Her approach reflects a balance between enjoying what she has earned and preparing for the future. Instead of allowing financial success to become the center of her career, Eala prefers to keep her attention on becoming a better athlete.

“I try not to think too much about money because then I don’t also want it to get in the way of my progression as a player,” she explained.

For a young athlete competing on an increasingly bigger stage, the statement offers insight into Eala’s priorities. Career earnings and financial opportunities may come with success, but for her, they remain secondary to the work required to continue improving on the court.

Purchasing property also shows that Eala has begun turning some of her earnings into something that can provide value beyond her playing years. At the same time, she makes room for simple pleasures, including sharing meals with friends.

As her tennis journey continues to reach new milestones, Eala appears determined to keep success in perspective. Money may be one of the rewards of competing at the highest level, but her bigger investment remains the same: her growth as a player.