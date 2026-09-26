Chloe San Jose could hardly contain her happiness after boyfriend Carlos Yulo delivered another golden moment for the Philippines at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Following Yulo’s victory, San Jose reflected on the faith she carried even before the Filipino gymnastics star entered the competition. Asked earlier what she wanted to say about Yulo’s chances, she kept her answer simple: “God will do.”

The result gave her every reason to celebrate.

“You asked me kanina, ate, when I walked in, right? And you said, what would be my words? And I said, God will do. And God did! Yay!” San Jose said.

Despite usually having plenty to say, she admitted that the emotion of the moment left her almost speechless.

“Wala, I have no thoughts usually. I’m a very talkative person. But yeah, it’s always just God’s miracles,” she shared.

San Jose also acknowledged that not everyone may understand or agree with the way she views the experiences she and Yulo have gone through. For her, however, their personal journey has strengthened her conviction.

“I know a lot of people don’t believe it or doubt what I’m saying, but it’s really us that go through with it, with everything. Our people, Caloy and I, the first, you know, first-hand experiences,” she said.

Her support was also visible inside the arena. With the crowd making it difficult for them to see each other, San Jose and Yulo reportedly exchanged flying kisses whenever they managed to catch one another’s attention.

Beyond celebrating another medal, San Jose looked back at how far they have come together. She expressed pride in Yulo and in the progress they have made through the years, describing their experiences through the lens of their faith.

“God did it again and again. And He’ll always do it. Basta sa plan niya, we will always follow it, whatever happens,” she said.

For San Jose, Yulo’s latest triumph was more than another addition to his growing collection of achievements. It became another moment to celebrate the athlete she has supported through victories and challenges—and another reminder of the faith she says continues to guide their journey together.