Philippine businesses and consumers became less pessimistic about economic conditions, with firms turning more upbeat about the months ahead and households raising their expectations for the next year, according to the latest surveys of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The BSP’s monthly Business Expectations Survey (BES) showed that business sentiment improved in August, although the overall confidence index remained in negative territory.

The business Confidence Index (CI) rose to -10.9 in August from -20.3 in July. Firms also became more optimistic about the outlook three and 12 months ahead, with the corresponding CIs rising to 24.6 from 3.7 and 36.4 from 29.4, respectively.

A positive CI means more respondents were optimistic than pessimistic, while a negative reading indicates the reverse.