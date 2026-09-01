Earlier, Pineda explained that the designer clothes that they are wearing are not that pricey; however, she maintained that they have the means or enough money to buy such brands.

She later on acknowledged that the clothes they wear were inappropriate given the circumstances.

Castro further said people should not judge the leaders by the clothes they wear, but by the services they are giving to constituents.

“Maybe, ang sasabihin ng iba: bakit designer clothes pa ang suot. But sabi nga natin, hindi po nakikita ang pagtulong, ang serbisyong totoo sa damit ng isang lider. Mas maganda po, mayroon pong mga iba, napakasimple ng dating, t-shirt, pants, iyong iba nagpapaulan pa, pero wala namang natutulong. So, mas maganda po na tingnan ang lider sa trabaho, sa gawa, hindi po sa damit,” she said.

Hence, the Palace spokesperson backpedaled, advising government officials to be sensitive to the situation.

“Hindi natin alam kung ang pagsusuot ng branded na iyan ay mura na sa kanila. So, depende! Depende sa kanila, baka iyan ay—kung sa atin na mga ordinaryong tao ay napakamahal, baka sa kanila ay mura lang iyan dahil iyan ang kanilang nakagawian. But still, siguro kailangan din maging sensitive kasi lalong-lalo na kung iyong mga kababayan natin ay nakakaramdam ng hirap, trauma at kalungkutan,” according to Castro.