The exchange stemmed from a video posted by Marcos discussing the International Criminal Court (ICC), where a background voice appeared to begin saying "Impaktang Clai..." before being cut off.

Castro said those behind the video were the ones portraying the term.

"Kung sila ay affected sa aking mga nababanggit dahil tayo ay kumakalaban sa fake news... sino ngayon ang naglalarawan ng totoong 'impakta'? Iyong gumawa ng video, iyong kasama sa video, iyong nagdirek ng video," she said.

She added that she had no intention of taking the "crown" from the senator.

"At huwag silang mag-alala, ang korona ay nasa kanila—na kay Senator Imee at sa mga grupo nila. Hindi natin kayang agawin ito mula sa kanila. Wala ako sa kalingkingan ni Senator Imee para sa ganiyang klaseng deskripsyon. Sila ay nasa maximum level," Castro said.

Marcos and Castro have traded public criticisms in recent weeks as the senator has repeatedly questioned the Marcos administration over issues including the arrest of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and what she described as selective justice against administration critics.