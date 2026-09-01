CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — An ex-convict and two other suspects were arrested in follow up operation after the attacked, stabbed police intelligence operative under the Ysalina bridge in barangay Carmen near the city hall building Monday evening.

Report said the suspects gang up and stabbed the victim, a police undercover agent with an ice pick while he was withdrawing money from an ATM machine. The police operatives chased the suspect but collapsed due to a stabbed wound in his back. The undercover agent was rushed to the hospital.

The victim, a police corporal, is an intelligence operative of the City Police Mobile Force Company.