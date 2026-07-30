Police arrested five wanted persons in separate law enforcement operations across Pangasinan on 29 July, including a city-level most wanted suspect facing an attempted murder charge.

In Alaminos City, police arrested a 51-year-old teacher at about 8:53 a.m. on the strength of a warrant of arrest for estafa. The warrant carried a recommended bail of ₱36,000.

The operation was conducted by the Alaminos City Police Station in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office 1 (PRO1). The suspect remains in the custody of the Alaminos City Police Station pending legal proceedings.

At about 1:45 p.m., personnel of the Bugallon Municipal Police Station arrested a 67-year-old resident of Bugallon who is facing charges of malversation of public funds or property under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code. The court recommended ₱40,000 bail.

Later, at around 3 p.m., a joint operation by the Alaminos City Police Station and the Regional Intelligence Division of PRO1 led to the arrest of a 38-year-old vendor identified by police as the city's No. 4 Most Wanted Person.

The suspect was arrested on the strength of a warrant for attempted murder, with recommended bail set at ₱120,000, and is now detained at the Alaminos City Police Station.

At around 4 p.m., operatives from Dagupan City Police Station 2, together with the City Intelligence Unit and the City Intelligence and Detection Management Unit, arrested a 58-year-old tricycle driver.

The suspect is facing charges for violating Section 10(a) of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act. The court recommended ₱80,000 bail.

He was taken to the Dagupan City Custodial Facility for documentation and proper disposition.

Police said all five arrested individuals remain in custody while awaiting the next stages of the judicial process.