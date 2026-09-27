Police arrested a 35-year-old former member of the New People’s Army in Barangay Mat-i, Surigao City, on 24 September over a murder case dating back to 2020.
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Surigao del Norte Provincial Field Unit, in coordination with the Surigao Ciyy Component Police Station, served the warrant issued by a Tandag City court on 20 July 2020. No bail was recommended.According to the CIDG, the suspect is a resident of Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, and was formerly assigned to Sentro de Gravidad 21, Guerrilla Front 16, under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army.
Police said the suspect was listed in the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ 2020 Periodic Status Report.
The murder case stemmed from an incident on 14 April 2020 in Barangay Magroyong, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur.
Authorities alleged that the suspect and 12 others conspired in the fatal shooting of a male CAFGU Active Auxiliary member. The victim was reportedly shot in the face and died from his injuries.
CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II commended the units involved in the operation, saying the arrest demonstrated the agency’s continued campaign against wanted persons and fugitives.
The suspect remains subject to court proceedings.