Police arrested a 35-year-old former member of the New People’s Army in Barangay Mat-i, Surigao City, on 24 September over a murder case dating back to 2020.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Surigao del Norte Provincial Field Unit, in coordination with the Surigao Ciyy Component Police Station, served the warrant issued by a Tandag City court on 20 July 2020. No bail was recommended.According to the CIDG, the suspect is a resident of Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, and was formerly assigned to Sentro de Gravidad 21, Guerrilla Front 16, under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army.