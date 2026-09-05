The third missing passenger of an MPV that fell into the Tarlac River after the Agana Bridge in Tarlac City collapsed on 29 August was found along the riverbank of Barangay Tampog in Bayambang, Pangasinan, on 5 September.

According to the victim’s family, the body was that of Sheila Mae Taborlupa, one of the four passengers who went missing after the vehicle plunged into the raging waters of the Tarlac River when the Agana Bridge collapsed.

Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap accompanied Taborlupa’s family to Bayambang to confirm the identity and bring the body home.