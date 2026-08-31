Tan asked whether the motion had been submitted for resolution and whether additional procedural requirements or submissions were needed before the Department of Justice could act on it.

He also asked whether lawyers representing the Manas family had received a copy of the motion and were given an opportunity to submit a comment or opposition.

The lawmaker said the issue was particularly important to the family given the gravity of the case and the length of the proceedings.

Nearly nine years have passed since Manas was killed in an ambush.

On 16 January 2025, then-Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla issued a resolution directing the filing of criminal charges after reviewing the evidence.

The DOJ later announced through Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon on 6 April 2026 that the criminal information against Zosa and his co-accused had been received by the court on 19 March.

Tan said the development was significant for the Manas family because the case had finally reached the judicial stage, where evidence could be presented and tested in court.

The family subsequently learned that Zosa had filed a motion for reconsideration before the DOJ.

Tan stressed that his inquiry was not intended to interfere with the DOJ’s independent evaluation of the case or influence how the motion should be resolved.

He said the family was not seeking special treatment but wanted clarity on the status of the case and any remaining procedural steps.

Tan asked Vida to provide an update that could be relayed to the Manas family or its representative, subject to applicable rules on confidentiality.

The DOJ has yet to publicly announce a resolution on Zosa’s motion for reconsideration.