“Walang katotohanan yun. pinaimbestigahan na natin yun. merong existing regulations ang ating kapulisan tungkol sa relyebo, tungkol sa number of hours na kailangan mag-duty, wala po yang 1 week off kasi kulang na kulang na nga tayo ng pulis tapos gagawin pa natin yan. alam niyo yung mga pulis natin pagod na pagod na rin sa pagtatrabaho pero tinitiis nila yan so nakakalungkot may magpapakalat pa ng ganyan na 1 week off,” Abrahano said.

He said the false information was unfair to police officers who continue working despite demanding schedules.

“You know our police officers are very tired from working but they endure it so it is sad that someone would spread such a 1 week off. So it is unfair to our working police officers. So to put an end to it, there is no truth to the 1 week off,” he said.

Abrahano said the NCRPO was investigating the origin of the post and had identified a person of interest.

“We are investigating but we have leads. We are looking into it, you know when we hit on a lead there he can say I just posted it, I thought it was true. So we are trying to get to the bottom of it and our investigators are investigating,” Abrahano said.

He said investigators would first establish the circumstances surrounding the post before determining possible liability.

“Let's confirm first but all I can say is that we have a person of interest. I just want to teach him a lesson because of course although we have already completed it, of course our fight against fake news is correct and true news. So we have corrected that so let's just look at it so that we can teach him a lesson and not let it happen again,” he said.

According to Abrahano, the person initially claimed that the information merely appeared on his page and that he subsequently reposted it.

Abrahano said that if the person is confirmed to be a police officer, a higher level of responsibility would be expected from him.

“If it's true that he's a police officer, there's a certain level of responsibility that I expect from him,” he said.

Abrahano stressed that the supposed one-week duty and two-weeks off arrangement would be impractical given the police force’s manpower requirements.

He said police personnel continue to operate under existing regulations governing shifts, duty hours and personnel relief.