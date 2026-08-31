For Marczi, the variety is also an invitation: “The albums showcase a very rich and diverse musical palette,” she says, hoping the shorter works will catch the attention of younger listeners who are accustomed to shorter formats through digital media. If those pieces draw them in, she hopes they might continue toward longer works.

“I hope that if they connect with my music, it will serve as a gateway for them to immerse themselves in longer, profound works, such as the Schubert movements,” she says.

Her larger ambition is intensely focused on the listener’s experience. “With these recordings, I wanted to deliver raw emotions almost ‘intravenously’ to the listeners through the auditory experience,” Marczi says. She hopes “the overall sound and atmosphere will truly draw them into a deeply focused, immersive listening experience.”

That approach is closely tied to her work as a professor at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest. Marczi says teaching, performing and recording all come from “a shared musical philosophy and vision.”

“When I teach, I focus on the exact same musical nuances and ideas with my university students that I wish to communicate to my audience as a performer,” she says. Teaching also forces her to articulate ideas that might otherwise remain abstract. “This process helps me become even more conscious of my own artistic direction, which is constantly evolving and becoming more refined over time.”