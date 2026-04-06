Int’l piano star Kate Liu to make PH debut in May

The local classical music scene is getting a major upgrade this summer as world-renowned pianist Kate Liu prepares to take the stage at the Ayala Museum on 2 May. This highly anticipated concert marks the Philippine debut of the Singaporean-born artist, whose "dreamlike" and "delicate" approach to the keys has made her a global favorite since her breakout moment in Warsaw.
The 31-year-old Liu first captured the hearts of international audiences during the 17th International Fryderyk Chopin Competition. While she officially took home the bronze medal, she was the "people’s champion," earning the Audience Favorite Prize and the Best Mazurka Prize from Polish National Radio. Her visit to Manila offers a rare opportunity for local listeners to witness that award-winning touch in an intimate setting.
Liu received the Third Prize, the Best Mazurka Prize, and the Audience Favorite Prize through the Polish National Radio. She began piano studies at age four and trained at the Curtis Institute of Music and The Juilliard School, where she earned her Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Artist Diploma. In 2025, she released her debut album featuring Beethoven and Brahms sonatas with Orchid Classics.
Her performance history includes tours and appearances at the Seoul Arts Center, Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, Warsaw National Philharmonic, La Maison Symphonique de Montréal, and Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall.
Liu has collaborated with the Warsaw Philharmonic, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, Cleveland Orchestra, and Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra. She is an invitee to the Chopin and His Europe Festival in Warsaw and received the Olivier Berggruen Prize at the 2024 Gstaad Menuhin Festival.
The evening’s program will focus on the Romantic era and will be carefully curated to showcase Liu’s range. She will begin with Chopin’s Op. 30 Mazurkas, the very form that earned her top honors in Poland, followed by the dramatic Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat Minor. Listeners will immediately recognize the sonata's third movement, the world-famous "Funeral March," which remains one of the most poignant pieces in the piano repertoire.
The second half of the recital shifts gears with Robert Schumann’s Arabesque in C Major, a piece known for its lyrical and airy beauty. To close the night, Liu will perform Johannes Brahms’ Piano Sonata No. 1, a chord-heavy work.
This production is brought to Manila by Veniccio.com in partnership with MA Piano Academy. As a private presenter and the country’s sole distributor of prestigious Urtext editions, Veniccio.com has made it their mission to normalize world-class classical performances in the Philippines. By bringing artists of Liu’s caliber to Makati, they hope to foster a deeper appreciation for the art form among seasoned fans and curious newcomers alike.
Tickets for the one-night-only event start at 2,500 PHP and go up to 10,000 PHP for premier seating. Those interested in witnessing this landmark performance can find more details and purchase tickets directly through the Veniccio.com. Given the artist's international reputation and the limited seating at the Ayala Museum, classical music enthusiasts are encouraged to book their spots early for what is expected to be the season’s most moving musical event.