Int’l piano star Kate Liu to make PH debut in May

The local classical music scene is getting a major upgrade this summer as world-renowned pianist Kate Liu prepares to take the stage at the Ayala Museum on 2 May. This highly anticipated concert marks the Philippine debut of the Singaporean-born artist, whose "dreamlike" and "delicate" approach to the keys has made her a global favorite since her breakout moment in Warsaw.

The 31-year-old Liu first captured the hearts of international audiences during the 17th International Fryderyk Chopin Competition. While she officially took home the bronze medal, she was the "people’s champion," earning the Audience Favorite Prize and the Best Mazurka Prize from Polish National Radio. Her visit to Manila offers a rare opportunity for local listeners to witness that award-winning touch in an intimate setting.