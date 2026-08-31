McDonald’s Philippines is offering free extra rice with selected Crispy Chicken Fillet meals nationwide on Monday, 31 August, as part of its National Heroes Day promotion.

The one-day offer is available from 10:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. at McDonald’s stores nationwide for eligible dine-in and takeout purchases, as well as selected deals through the McDonald’s app.

“We want to celebrate National Heroes Day with all Filipinos who work hard for themselves and their families. It's our way of making every meal extra sulit and extra busog,” McDonald’s Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Ada Almendras-Lazaro said.

The free extra rice is available with Crispy Chicken Fillet, Crispy Chicken Fillet Ala King and Golden Curry Fillet meals purchased through the front counter.

Eligible meals include the Sulit-Busog Meal with Extra Rice, Sulit-Busog Meal with Extra Ulam, Crispy Chicken Fillet Meal with a drink, and Crispy Chicken Fillet Meal with fries and a drink.

Selected McDonald’s app-exclusive deals are also covered by the promotion, including the two-piece Crispy Chicken Fillet with rice and medium Coke McFloat and selected Crispy Chicken Fillet Ala King combinations.

McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Fillet has been available in the Philippines for more than 20 years, with the chain expanding the product from its classic gravy offering to variants including Ala King and Golden Curry.

The promotion is available for one day only on National Heroes Day.