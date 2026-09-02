Sometimes, the most refreshing thing on the menu isn't what you usually order. This September 10, SM Store and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) invite shoppers to discover a new way of drinking tea with the launch of three Frozen Fruit Tea drinks, available exclusively at CBTL locations inside SM Store branches nationwide.

Fruity, frozen, and refreshingly unexpected, the new lineup combines high-quality tea, real fruit flavors, and an icy blended texture rarely found in traditional tea beverages. The result is a vibrant, thirst-quenching drink experience that reimagines how tea can be enjoyed.

The series features three distinct flavors. The Frozen Berry Burst Tea blends juicy berries for a bright, expressive drink with a naturally tart finish. The Frozen Pink Drop Tea brings delicate dragon fruit notes, offering a light, crisp, and subtly sweet refreshment. Meanwhile, the Frozen Peach Pop Tea delivers the gentle sweetness of peach, balanced by a soft fragrance and smooth finish.

Whether you're taking a break between errands or looking for something different to sip while you shop, the Frozen Fruit Teas offer a refreshing alternative to your usual café order.

Tea tastes even better when it's frozen, fruity, and completely unexpected. And with CBTL's Frozen Fruit Teas exclusively available at SM Store, every shopping trip comes with a refreshingly different way to pause, recharge, and enjoy the moment.