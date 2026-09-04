Coffee festivals have a habit of becoming elaborate, never-ending back-and-forths about beans, gear, extraction times and whether someone can detect “notes of stone fruit” in a beverage that, frankly, tastes like a normal coffee. Coffee Plz 2026 is taking a broader, much more considered yet welcoming view.

From 4 to 6 September, Ayala Malls Circuit Makati will become a three-day haven for more than a hundred domestic, as well as foreign coffee and lifestyle brands — an ambitious way of bringing together roasters, makers, drinkers and the increasingly blurry world surrounding the humble cup. This year, Maya joins as co-presenter, adding a little financial incentive to the caffeine expedition.