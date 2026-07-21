A celebrated fine dining chef in South Korea is facing the possibility of jail time after prosecutors accused his Michelin two-star restaurant of serving dishes topped with ants, an ingredient that remains prohibited under the country's food safety regulations.

During a hearing before the Seoul Western District Court, prosecutors requested a one-year prison sentence for the restaurant's head chef, identified only as A, for allegedly violating the Food Sanitation Act. They also asked the court to impose a 20 million won fine on the company operating the restaurant.

According to the prosecution, the restaurant imported dried ants from the United States and Thailand beginning in 2021 and incorporated them into selected dishes for nearly four years. While edible insects are legal in South Korea, ants are not among the ten insect species officially approved for human consumption.