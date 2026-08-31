Five senior police officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were reassigned in the latest reorganization that took effect on 29 August.

PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) Director Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan is now the new acting director of the PNP Maritime Group.

Brig. Gen. Joyce Patrick Sangalang of the Civil Security Group will take over Batangan’s post, according to an official document.