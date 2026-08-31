Five senior police officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were reassigned in the latest reorganization that took effect on 29 August.
PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG) Director Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan is now the new acting director of the PNP Maritime Group.
Brig. Gen. Joyce Patrick Sangalang of the Civil Security Group will take over Batangan’s post, according to an official document.
In the academic and training sector, former PNP Academy Deputy Director Brig. Gen. Francisco Ebreo assumes the acting director post of the Training Service, with Brig. Gen. Roland Bulalacao taking his place at the academy.
Public Information Office Assistant Chief Col. Renell Sabaldica was also reassigned as executive officer of the Directorate for Comptrollership.
The adjustments came after a separate set of transfers on Friday that made Brig. Gen. Christopher Olazo formally assume command as the new director of the Quezon City Police District, replacing Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio, who now heads Police Regional Office-5 (Bicol).
Brig. Gen. Crisaleo Tolentino also vacated his post at the Maritime Group to become the new acting regional director of Police Regional Office-1 (Ilocos Region).