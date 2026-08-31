Organized to elevate the level of dancesport in Northern Mindanao, the invitational also aims to foster sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and grassroots development of the discipline in the region. Spectators are welcome to witness the graceful movements and competitive spirit of the athletes as they vie for top honors and recognition.

A religious fluvial parade from Puntod in Macajalar Bay to Duaw Park near St. Augustine Cathedral also highlighted the month-long Higalaay Festival of Cagayan de Oro in honor of the city's patron saint, St. Augustine.

Nick Jabagat, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department (CDRRMD), said that security measures are already in place for the mass gathering that will wind up the month-long Higalaay Festival celebration.

He said among the security measures is the regulation of drone flights over the festival areas.

Jabagat said drones must be registered with the Public Information Office and the Cagayan de Oro Police Office (COCPO), which will designate areas for drone flying activities.

He added that drone aerial footage will also be used to monitor activities in various parts of the city.

“Bloggers and news reporters were given specific areas where they can pilot their drones,” he said.

A civic and military parade proceeded from Rotonda Velez to the Don Gregorio Pelaez Sports Center (Marcos Sports Complex), followed by street dancing.

The Road and Traffic Administration said traffic enforcement personnel will be deployed to major streets, and spectators are advised to go to Rio de Oro Boulevard along the Cagayan River for the religious fluvial parade.

Last year, Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy declared the Higalaay Festival a success and expressed gratitude to residents and various groups who contributed to the event.

“The yearly month-long celebration was launched at Rio de Oro Boulevard and ended with a religious fluvial parade from Puntod in Macajalar to Duaw Park near St. Augustine Church,” he said.

During the street dancing and civic-military parade, mobile phone signals near the activity areas were shut off as a security measure during the event.