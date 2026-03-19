Highlands Gold partners with Michelin-recognized chefs for new campaign

Highlands Gold has partnered with three Michelin-recognized chefs in a new campaign aimed at elevating everyday comfort food using premium ingredients.
The brand collaborated with Chef Francis Tolentino, Chef JP Anglo and Chef Amanda Hao to showcase how high-quality pantry staples can transform familiar dishes into refined home dining experiences.
The campaign highlights the use of Highlands Gold products made with Angus beef, positioning them as versatile ingredients that can bridge the gap between everyday meals and elevated cuisine.
Tolentino, the chef behind Michelin-selected restaurant Taupe, brings a contemporary approach to the collaboration. He is joined by Anglo of Sarsa, a Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee known for his take on Filipino flavors, and Hao of Seva, a Michelin-selected restaurant recognized for its modern American cuisine.
Highlands Gold’s product line includes corned beef, beef franks and beef patties, all positioned as premium pantry staples designed for everyday use.
The campaign underscores the idea that high-quality ingredients can enhance home cooking without requiring complex preparation.
“When the country’s esteemed chefs choose Highlands Gold for their own dishes, it speaks volumes about the quality we’ve achieved. This partnership is a natural fit as it showcases a product that is refined enough for a chef’s creation, yet remains a comforting favorite that Filipino families can enjoy at home. With Highlands Gold, we want to bring premium taste to everyday meals—an accessible indulgence that allows more Filipinos to experience quality without compromise,” said Bernice Ilacad-Jalgalado, vice president for marketing of CDO Foodsphere.
The initiative also encourages consumers to explore chef-inspired recipes through the brand’s digital platforms, as part of efforts to make premium dining more accessible at home.