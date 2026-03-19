Highlands Gold partners with Michelin-recognized chefs for new campaign

Highlands Gold’s product line includes corned beef, beef franks and beef patties, all positioned as premium pantry staples designed for everyday use.

The campaign underscores the idea that high-quality ingredients can enhance home cooking without requiring complex preparation.

“When the country’s esteemed chefs choose Highlands Gold for their own dishes, it speaks volumes about the quality we’ve achieved. This partnership is a natural fit as it showcases a product that is refined enough for a chef’s creation, yet remains a comforting favorite that Filipino families can enjoy at home. With Highlands Gold, we want to bring premium taste to everyday meals—an accessible indulgence that allows more Filipinos to experience quality without compromise,” said Bernice Ilacad-Jalgalado, vice president for marketing of CDO Foodsphere.

The initiative also encourages consumers to explore chef-inspired recipes through the brand’s digital platforms, as part of efforts to make premium dining more accessible at home.