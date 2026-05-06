CIDG, MGB bust illegal mining site in CDO

Authorities confiscated a backhoe, water pumps, welding machines, generator sets, trommels and other tools used in mining activities, with an estimated total value of P15.6 million.

A report reaching CIDG Director Robert Morico II identified the arrested suspects only by their aliases “Fred,” “Boy” and “Jake.” All were caught excavating in the area without the required permits from the MGB, rendering the operation illegal.

Morico said that under Republic Act No. 7942, all mineral resources within public and private lands, including the country’s exclusive economic zone, are owned by the State.

He added that the law promotes the rational exploration, development, utilization and conservation of these resources through coordinated efforts between government and the private sector, while safeguarding the environment and protecting affected communities.

The operation forms part of the CIDG’s intensified Oplan Kalikasan, aligned with the directive of Philippine National Police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr..

The CIDG also lauded CIDG Regional Field Unit 10 chief Jonathan B. Papay and CIDG Cagayan de Oro City head Gerson A. Soliven for leading the crackdown.

Authorities said the operation underscores the CIDG’s commitment to protecting the environment and enforcing the law.

The CIDG urged the public to report violations of environmental laws, including illegal mining, quarrying, logging and fishing, assuring that authorities will act on such reports.