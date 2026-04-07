Transport coop resumes partial operation in CDO

The cooperative will operate five trips daily, with schedules starting at 3:30 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m. It deploys around 30 units along the route.

PONTRANSCO earlier announced it would halt operations beginning Friday, 3 April, citing continued increases in fuel prices and insufficient financial support.

“We regret to inform the riding public that the PONTRANSCO Calaanan route will have no trips starting Friday, 3 April 2026, until further notice,” the group said in an earlier advisory.

It said the decision was driven by mounting losses due to high diesel prices and the absence of approved fare adjustments.

“Despite our appeal for voluntary fare adjustment, the current situation has made it impossible for us to continue operating without incurring heavy losses,” the cooperative said, adding that concerns had been raised with barangay officials and relevant government agencies.