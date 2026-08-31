No shooting incident took place within the Baclaran Church on Sunday, 30 August, its rector assured.

Baclaran Church rector Fr. Rico John Bilangel made the assurance concerning the arrest on Sunday afternoon of a drunk man who was armed with a handgun and caused a commotion in the church compound.

“Mahalagang linawin na WALANG NAGANAP NA BARILAN sa insidente,” said the rector.

(I want to clarify that no shooting took place during the incident.)

“Mabilis na nakapagresponde ang ating security personnel at mga awtoridad, at ang naturang indibidwal ay nasa kustodiya na ng pulisya,” he added.

(Our security personnel and authorities were quick to respond while the person has been placed under police custody.)