“We are crafting it now. I’m going to work with the DOJ to craft it,” he added.

The proposal came a day after a 16-year-old student allegedly opened fire at Banga National High School, killing two students before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Eight others were injured, according to Remulla.

Authorities said the firearm used in the incident belonged to the student’s father, a Department of Education employee, and was legally owned. Police and local officials are investigating how the student gained access to the weapon.

Remulla said the Banga incident raised the same concern seen in previous school shootings involving minors who gained access to firearms owned by adults.

He said firearm ownership in the Philippines is a privilege that carries responsibility and accountability.

“The right to own a firearm in the Philippines is not enshrined in the Constitution. It is not a right but a privilege. And that privilege has to come with responsibility. And that responsibility has to come with accountability,” Remulla said.

Gun owners’ liability

Remulla also called for stronger laws holding firearm owners accountable when their failure to secure their weapons allows another person to use them in a crime.

“The rightful gun owner is responsible for the use or possession of a gun 100 percent of the time. Whether he lends it to someone, it is taken from him, or he loses it, it is his responsibility,” he said.

He proposed that negligent firearm owners could face liability corresponding to the offense committed using their weapon.

“Legislation has to be put in place so that the parent or owner of the gun is equally liable as the child. If murder is committed, then the father should also be charged with murder,” Remulla said.

Remulla noted that existing laws may provide for limited liability in such circumstances, including possible charges for reckless imprudence.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III and Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos have filed House Bill 11387, or the proposed Responsible Firearm Ownership and Safe Storage Act.

The measure seeks to amend Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, by imposing stricter firearm storage requirements, mandatory gun-safety training, tougher penalties for unauthorized access and a new offense covering criminally negligent firearm access.

Metal detectors for schools

Remulla also said the DILG and Department of Education (DepEd) would discuss the possible purchase of metal detectors for schools under the proposed budget.

“That’s between DepEd and me to discuss in the upcoming budget — purchasing metal detectors for all schools,” he said.

The proposal followed Remulla’s disclosure that police officers were stationed outside Banga National High School when the shooting occurred and that the student’s bag had been inspected.

He said routinely frisking students would be “very unusual and intrusive,” while metal detectors could provide another layer of security at school entrances.

DepEd has said it is coordinating with local authorities and law enforcement while preparing psychological first aid and mental health support for affected learners and school personnel.

Online activity under scrutiny

Remulla also raised concerns about minors’ exposure to harmful online content and said he would coordinate with the Department of Information and Communications Technology on possible measures concerning children’s access to online platforms.

Authorities are examining notes and electronic devices recovered from the Banga student as part of the investigation. Remulla said the notes contained references to depression and that the student had reportedly been active in online communities.

“Depression is real. Depression among kids is real. And we must recognize the warning signs, and we must give them access to proper psychiatric healthcare,” Remulla said.

He urged parents to pay closer attention to their children’s online activities and called for greater cooperation among families, schools and government agencies to identify warning signs and provide appropriate intervention.

‘Not an isolated case’

Remulla said the latest incident should not be treated as an isolated case, citing the recurring issue of minors gaining access to firearms.

“No, it’s not an isolated case. That’s why we have to act fast. We have to act together,” he said.

He also warned against allowing school shootings to become normalized.

“I don’t want it to come to a time when people become desensitized to shootings, like what is happening in other countries,” Remulla said.

“This cannot happen in the Philippines. We cannot allow this to become normal. We should always look at it as a tragedy and something to learn from and something to prevent in the future.”