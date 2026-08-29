A total of 100 beneficiaries received assistance during the distribution such as food packs and other essential items, including shirts and pens, to help address some of their immediate needs.

Go has consistently emphasized the importance of ensuring that government assistance reaches disaster-affected communities as quickly as possible, particularly families whose livelihoods and daily routines have been disrupted by calamities.

Beyond immediate relief, the senator continues to push for stronger disaster preparedness and resilience measures to reduce the vulnerability of communities to increasingly frequent natural hazards.

Go principally authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of permanent evacuation centers in cities and municipalities nationwide.

The law seeks to provide disaster-affected Filipinos with safe, accessible, and properly equipped temporary shelters instead of relying on schools, gymnasiums, and other facilities not specifically designed as evacuation centers.

He has also filed Senate Bill No. 173, which seeks to establish a Department of Disaster Resilience tasked with strengthening the country’s capacity to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.

Go likewise filed SBN 669, which proposes hazard pay for disaster response personnel in recognition of the risks faced by those deployed during emergencies and calamities.

He reiterated that public service must remain responsive to the needs of communities, especially during difficult periods when families are trying to recover and rebuild their lives.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go said.