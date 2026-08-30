A member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters–Bungos Faction (BIFF-BF) surrendered an RPG launcher and ammunition at the Cotabato Police Provincial Office compound in Kidapawan City on 25 August 2026.
The voluntary surrender was facilitated by the Cotabato Police Provincial Office. The surrenderer, identified as alias “Dats,” was subsequently placed under the custody of the PNP Intelligence Group for proper documentation and debriefing.
Authorities also received one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher and one RPG anti-tank cartridge, which were turned over to appropriate police personnel for assessment and safe disposition.
The operation was carried out through the coordinated efforts of personnel from the PNP Intelligence Group, Police Regional Office 12, Cotabato Police Provincial Office, regional intelligence units and other concerned police elements.
The development is part of the PNP’s Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which promotes coordinated, intelligence-led and responsive police action to address threats and maintain peace and security.