A member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters–Bungos Faction (BIFF-BF) surrendered an RPG launcher and ammunition at the Cotabato Police Provincial Office compound in Kidapawan City on 25 August 2026.

The voluntary surrender was facilitated by the Cotabato Police Provincial Office. The surrenderer, identified as alias “Dats,” was subsequently placed under the custody of the PNP Intelligence Group for proper documentation and debriefing.

Authorities also received one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher and one RPG anti-tank cartridge, which were turned over to appropriate police personnel for assessment and safe disposition.