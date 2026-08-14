Several local government units on Friday, 14 August, have suspended face-to-face classes or shifted to alternative learning modalities due to inclement weather.
Metro Manila
Valenzuela: Public and private schools — shift to Alternative Delivery Mode
Malabon: Public and private schools — shift to Alternative Delivery Mode/online classes
Marikina City: Public and private schools — no face-to-face and online classes
San Juan City: Public and private schools
Las Piñas City: Public and private schools
Mandaluyong City: Public and private schools, preschool to Grade 12 and ALS — shift to Alternative Delivery Mode, modular or asynchronous
Pateros: Public and private schools, Child Development Centers to Senior High School — shift to Alternative Delivery Mode
Pangasinan
Lingayen: Public schools only
Mangatarem: Public and private schools — no face-to-face classes
Bataan
Mariveles: Public and private schools — encouraged to shift to alternative learning modes
Morong
Bulacan
Malolos: Public and private schools — implement learning continuity modalities
Obando: Public and private schools
San Jose del Monte: Shift to alternative delivery modes
Balagtas: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery mode
Bulakan: Public and private schools
Calumpit: Public and private schools
Santa Maria: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery modes
San Miguel: Public and private schools — suspension of face-to-face classes
Pampanga
Guagua: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery mode
Masantol: Public and private schools — shift to alternative learning delivery modes
San Simon: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery modes
Santo Tomas: Public and private schools — shift to alternative learning modes
CALABARZON — Cavite
Bacoor City: Public and private schools — shift to modular distance learning, performance tasks, projects or make-up classes
Kawit: Public and private schools — suspension of face-to-face classes
Maragondon: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery mode
Naic: Public and private schools — shift to online/modular classes
Noveleta: Public and private schools — shift to alternative learning mode
Tanza: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery modes
Manila
Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery mode
Pasig
Public and private schools, including daycare and ALS — shift to alternative delivery mode, synchronous or asynchronous
Benguet
Atok: Public and private schools — shift to alternative learning modalities
Kabayan: Public and private schools — suspension of face-to-face classes
Mandaluyong
Public and private schools, preschool to Grade 12 and ALS — shift to alternative delivery mode, modular or asynchronous
Benguet
Bokod: Suspension of face-to-face classes
Buguias: Public and private schools — shift to alternative learning modalities
La Trinidad: Public and private schools
Mankayan: Public and private schools
Sablan: Public and private schools — shift to modular learning
Tuba: Public and private schools — suspension of face-to-face classes
The suspensions apply only to the school levels and institutions specified by each local government unit. Students and parents are advised to monitor announcements from their LGUs and schools for updates.