Several local government units on Friday, 14 August, have suspended face-to-face classes or shifted to alternative learning modalities due to inclement weather.

ALL LEVELS

Metro Manila

Valenzuela: Public and private schools — shift to Alternative Delivery Mode

Malabon: Public and private schools — shift to Alternative Delivery Mode/online classes

Marikina City: Public and private schools — no face-to-face and online classes

San Juan City: Public and private schools

Las Piñas City: Public and private schools

Mandaluyong City: Public and private schools, preschool to Grade 12 and ALS — shift to Alternative Delivery Mode, modular or asynchronous

Pateros: Public and private schools, Child Development Centers to Senior High School — shift to Alternative Delivery Mode

Pangasinan

Lingayen: Public schools only

Mangatarem: Public and private schools — no face-to-face classes

Bataan

Mariveles: Public and private schools — encouraged to shift to alternative learning modes

Morong

Bulacan

Malolos: Public and private schools — implement learning continuity modalities

Obando: Public and private schools

San Jose del Monte: Shift to alternative delivery modes

Balagtas: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery mode

Bulakan: Public and private schools

Calumpit: Public and private schools

Santa Maria: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery modes

San Miguel: Public and private schools — suspension of face-to-face classes

Pampanga

Guagua: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery mode

Masantol: Public and private schools — shift to alternative learning delivery modes

San Simon: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery modes

Santo Tomas: Public and private schools — shift to alternative learning modes

CALABARZON — Cavite

Bacoor City: Public and private schools — shift to modular distance learning, performance tasks, projects or make-up classes

Kawit: Public and private schools — suspension of face-to-face classes

Maragondon: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery mode

Naic: Public and private schools — shift to online/modular classes

Noveleta: Public and private schools — shift to alternative learning mode

Tanza: Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery modes

KINDERGARTEN TO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Manila

Public and private schools — shift to alternative delivery mode

Pasig

Public and private schools, including daycare and ALS — shift to alternative delivery mode, synchronous or asynchronous

PRESCHOOL TO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Benguet

Atok: Public and private schools — shift to alternative learning modalities

Kabayan: Public and private schools — suspension of face-to-face classes

Mandaluyong

Public and private schools, preschool to Grade 12 and ALS — shift to alternative delivery mode, modular or asynchronous

PRESCHOOL TO ELEMENTARY

Benguet

Bokod: Suspension of face-to-face classes

Buguias: Public and private schools — shift to alternative learning modalities

La Trinidad: Public and private schools

Mankayan: Public and private schools

Sablan: Public and private schools — shift to modular learning

Tuba: Public and private schools — suspension of face-to-face classes

The suspensions apply only to the school levels and institutions specified by each local government unit. Students and parents are advised to monitor announcements from their LGUs and schools for updates.