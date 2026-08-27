Occasional rains are expected in Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro brought by the Southwest Monsoon.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, and the Negros Island Region can expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Residents in low-lying and mountainous areas are strongly advised to remain vigilant against possible flash floods or landslides during heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms.