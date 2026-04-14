Egypt, Phl announce broad interfaith, bilateral partnerships

The cooperation efforts will also extend to the judiciary. Al-Azhari confirmed a meeting with Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, during which both sides agreed to facilitate training programs in Egypt for selected Filipino judges and lawyers.

He said Egypt would support the initiative through its major religious institutions, alongside the Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court and Ministry of Justice, to help equip participants with legal and ethical training.

In addition, Al-Azhari said he met with Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito G. Galvez Jr., with both parties agreeing to develop a joint plan of action promoting peace, stability and national unity.

The two sides also announced a cultural exchange program that will bring a delegation of Philippine Catholic leaders to Egypt. The visit will include engagements with religious institutions such as Al-Azhar and the Egyptian Church, as well as participation in discussions on interfaith dialogue and coexistence.

Garcera welcomed the initiative, noting that bishops and priests from Mindanao would be among those expected to join the delegation, which aims to deepen cultural understanding and shared efforts for peace.

Al-Azhari also highlighted his recent engagement with Catholic leaders, citing his visit to the Vatican, and expressed optimism about expanding cooperation between Egypt and the Philippines across multiple sectors.

He said both countries are committed to advancing partnerships that support stability, security, and long-term development.