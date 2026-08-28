Following the flash floods that occurred on Aug. 26, David said Nepalese authorities report at least 165 bodies recovered, with hundreds of people—including many foreign tourists and pilgrims—still unaccounted for.”

The Cardinal said the images of the aftermath may be frightening, however, he pointed out that “even more frightening is what they are telling us.”

“Climate change is no longer something we can speak about merely in the future tense,” declared the prelate.

According to scientists investigating what happened, David said the flash floods may have been triggered by a gigantic part of the glacier in the Himalayas that broke off and crashed into the river system.

Though investigation remains and no conclusions have been made, David said “they warn that rapid warming and glacial retreat are making these high-mountain environments increasingly dangerous.”

“The great glaciers of the Himalayas are melting and becoming increasingly unstable as the planet warms,” the prelate lamented.

“Nepal’s glaciers have reportedly been melting 65 percent faster in the last decade than in the previous one,” he added.