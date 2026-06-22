No exceptions nor excuses

“The rule of law loses its meaning when exemptions are made for the powerful, the influential and the politically connected,” Bagaforo said.

He stressed that “accountability must apply to all — regardless of political affiliation, social status, popularity, or position in government.” For him, “accountability cannot be selective. Justice cannot depend on political convenience.”

He urged institutions like the Ombudsman and the Sandiganbayan to “relentlessly pursue all cases where there is probable cause and sufficient basis under the law,” with “no excuses in the exercise of the law” in cases of corruption, abuse of authority, negligence of duty and repeated violations of ethical standards.

The convenor of the InterReligious Leaders Council for National Transformation referred to ongoing controversies involving lawmakers and the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

He highlighted how recent cases involving “several public officials, especially senators and the vice president of the Republic of the Philippines” revealed how corruption weakens democratic institutions and deprives Filipinos of honest governance.

The Senate has been consumed by a leadership turmoil and a quorum dispute that have a direct bearing on how the Duterte impeachment trial will proceed. Every conflict in the chamber now is, implicitly, a fight over whether the trial will move forward cleanly or will be slow-walked.

Bagaforo’s call for impartial institutional action reads as a direct response to that paralysis.

The backdrop is a longstanding public frustration with corruption and perceived political impunity in the Philippines.

The call is for “full accountability without exception against all those involved, primarily the masterminds of the systematic corruption in government.”

Both President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and VP Duterte must answer corruption allegations.

The impeachment proceedings against VP Duterte have intensified scrutiny over the selective application of justice, as accountability mechanisms often appear unevenly applied, favoring those with political influence.

Church leaders said selective justice erodes public trust in governance.

“At a time when public cynicism toward institutions continues to deepen, initiatives that encourage moral reflection, ethical leadership and shared responsibility in governance become even more necessary,” the bishop indicated.

It would be up to the Filipino people to sustain the pressure. “Citizens must continue to exert moral and democratic pressure against corruption in all its forms, from the highest offices of government down to the smallest transactions that normalize abuse and dishonesty in public life.”

The bishop urged the restoration of “ethics, responsibility and moral courage in governance.”

By refusing to name specific officials while insisting on equal application of the law, the Church, through Bagaforo, considers accountability as essential for rebuilding trust in democratic institutions.

The call resonates with independent civil society groups pushing for systemic reforms that go beyond individual cases and address the culture of impunity that has persisted across administrations.

Polarization serves only those who seek to weaken democratic institutions, deepening public distrust and fueling cynicism toward the state.

Whether it is Marcos or Duterte, the public demand remains the same: come clean and be held accountable.