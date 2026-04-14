Egypt, CBCP leaders urge Middle East peace

MANILA, Philippines — Egypt’s minister of Religious Endowments (Awqaf), Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, and Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera issued a joint plea for an immediate end to the war in the Middle East during a press conference Tuesday at Intramuros, Manila.
Addressing the media following his second diplomatic visit to the country, Al-Azhari framed the ongoing conflict as a global economic and humanitarian catastrophe.
"I'd like to say that war will only bring harm to everyone. War brings harm and suffering to everyone," Al-Azhari said through his translator, Dr. Osama Raslan.
"As you can see, the whole world is suffering from the ramifications of this war. It is afflicting badly on the economic situation, whether in Egypt or across the Middle East, and I do also know that it's causing much harm and suffering to Philippine nationals."
The Egyptian minister emphasized the futility of continued hostilities.
"Because wars, there is no one emerging as victorious from it — everyone is a loser when it comes to wars," he said.
He characterized the joint appearance with the CBCP leadership as a unified moral front.
"This is an honest call from a deep, civil legacy of Egypt and the Philippines to end the war, to all parties of the war to bring an end — immediate end — to it, [be]cause it is bringing harm and suffering to the whole humanity," Al-Azhari said. "For all of them: they are called upon to be back to the values of peace."
Archbishop Garcera aligned the Philippine Catholic Church with the Egyptian minister's plea and the broader global appeals of the Vatican.
"We are one in agreeing that we pray for peace, not just what is happening in the Middle East, but in the whole world," Garcera said.
"And we are one with the Holy Father in his call for peace in the whole world. Peace that should start from the heart."
Garcera added: "During our dialogue [with Dr. Al-Azhari], we reflected on the beauty of culture, the beauty of interfaith relationship. Other religions, the Catholics, we are one - we are brothers and sisters."
He ended his point by emphasizing the importance of unity to achieve global peace.
"And lastly, very important, is [that] we are one in achieving, by the grace of God, the peace that is expected of us in the whole world." the Archbishop concluded.