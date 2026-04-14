Egypt, CBCP leaders urge Middle East peace

"As you can see, the whole world is suffering from the ramifications of this war. It is afflicting badly on the economic situation, whether in Egypt or across the Middle East, and I do also know that it's causing much harm and suffering to Philippine nationals."

The Egyptian minister emphasized the futility of continued hostilities.

"Because wars, there is no one emerging as victorious from it — everyone is a loser when it comes to wars," he said.

He characterized the joint appearance with the CBCP leadership as a unified moral front.

"This is an honest call from a deep, civil legacy of Egypt and the Philippines to end the war, to all parties of the war to bring an end — immediate end — to it, [be]cause it is bringing harm and suffering to the whole humanity," Al-Azhari said. "For all of them: they are called upon to be back to the values of peace."