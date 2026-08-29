The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested a 45-year-old American wanted by U.S. authorities in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on 11 August 2026.

Jason Michael Hill, 45, was apprehended by BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) agents at Purok St. John, Barangay Calindagan.

Hill is allegedly wanted in the United States for parole violation, with an underlying dangerous drugs charge, based on an outstanding warrant issued by the Sacramento County Superior Court in California.