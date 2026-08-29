The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested a 45-year-old American wanted by U.S. authorities in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on 11 August 2026.
Jason Michael Hill, 45, was apprehended by BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) agents at Purok St. John, Barangay Calindagan.
Hill is allegedly wanted in the United States for parole violation, with an underlying dangerous drugs charge, based on an outstanding warrant issued by the Sacramento County Superior Court in California.
BI records further showed that Hill entered the Philippines in March 2023 as a temporary visitor but has already overstayed. He was also the subject of existing BI derogatory records for being an undesirable alien and fugitive from justice.
BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado issued a blunt warning following the arrest.
“Let this be a clear message to fugitives: the Philippines is not a safe haven for those escaping justice. If you come here to hide from the law, the BI will find you. We will work with our foreign law enforcement partners to locate you, arrest you, and ensure that you face the appropriate legal and immigration consequences,” Viado said.
The U.S. fugitive will remain in BI custody while facing immigration proceedings. NEIL ALCOBER