The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Saturday reported that 2.3 million Filipino families, or eight million individuals, across 10 regions have been affected by the bad weather.

The OCD said the combined effects of the southwest monsoon (Habagat) and tropical cyclones Luis, Maymay and Neneng have reportedly killed at least 32 people.

The OCD’s latest situation report listed the fatalities as 15 in Benguet due to landslides; one in La Union due to drowning; four in Rizal due to rockslides, a fallen tree and drowning; four in Batangas due to drowning, electrocution and landslides; one in Quezon due to drowning; one in Oriental Mindoro; two in Occidental Mindoro; two in Rizal due to electrocution and drowning; one in Negros Occidental due to drowning; and two in Caloocan due to drowning.