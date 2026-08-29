The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Saturday reported that 2.3 million Filipino families, or eight million individuals, across 10 regions have been affected by the bad weather.
The OCD said the combined effects of the southwest monsoon (Habagat) and tropical cyclones Luis, Maymay and Neneng have reportedly killed at least 32 people.
The OCD’s latest situation report listed the fatalities as 15 in Benguet due to landslides; one in La Union due to drowning; four in Rizal due to rockslides, a fallen tree and drowning; four in Batangas due to drowning, electrocution and landslides; one in Quezon due to drowning; one in Oriental Mindoro; two in Occidental Mindoro; two in Rizal due to electrocution and drowning; one in Negros Occidental due to drowning; and two in Caloocan due to drowning.
The NDRRMC, meanwhile, reported that 19 people were injured and three remained missing — one each in Quezon City, Manila and Batangas.
Some 25,800 individuals were still staying in 297 evacuation centers across the country.
Damage to infrastructure reached P6.11 billion, while damage to agriculture was estimated at P2.32 billion.
Around 2,900 houses were damaged, including 349 that were totally destroyed, while the government had released around P1.65 billion in assistance.
The southwest monsoon has again gained strength following the presence of a low-pressure area in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, with its rains causing widespread flooding and prompting 117 local government units to declare a state of calamity.