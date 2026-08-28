CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 29-year-old backhoe operator was killed when a landslide struck and buried the excavator he was operating while extracting gravel at a quarry site in Barangay Casinglot, Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, on Thursday afternoon.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Tagoloan identified the victim as Michael Alfonso, married and a resident of Kalilangan, Bukidnon.