CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 29-year-old backhoe operator was killed when a landslide struck and buried the excavator he was operating while extracting gravel at a quarry site in Barangay Casinglot, Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, on Thursday afternoon.
The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Tagoloan identified the victim as Michael Alfonso, married and a resident of Kalilangan, Bukidnon.
The accident happened past 1 p.m. while Alfonso was extracting sand from a hillside at the Antillon quarry site when boulders, rocks and gravel cascaded down the slope, burying the excavator several feet into the quarry.
The landslide nearly hit the temporary quarters where several workers were staying at the time.
Rescuers responded and used heavy equipment to extract the victim from the rubble.
After about two hours, rescuers recovered Alfonso’s mangled body from the driver’s seat of the excavator.
Authorities had earlier warned that heavy rain could trigger landslides in flood-prone areas, including the quarry site.