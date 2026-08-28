Residents of Barangay Damayang Lagi in Quezon City were startled after a fire broke out along 13th Street on Friday morning, causing extensive damage to several houses and killing one person.
The fire reached the first alarm at around 7 a.m. and was subsequently raised to the second alarm at exactly 7:24 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).
Authorities confirmed that one person died in the incident. The victim was identified as a 25-year-old woman. More than 10 houses also sustained extensive damage from the blaze.