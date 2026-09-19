The ILBO was requested by the NBI against the erring individuals due to the alleged “honey trap” and character assassination intended to frame Executive Secretary Ralph Recto with fabricated sex and drug scandals.

The investigation began after the arrest of a talent manager known as alias Ken, who claimed meeting with co-respondents to plan the operation.

The respondents in the said complaint aside from Batangas Representative Leviste, are former Negros Oriental Representative Jacinto "Jing" Paras, aias Ken (talent manager), four lawyers from the Rondain & Mendiola Law Firm Ruy Rondain, Orlando Mendiola, Patrick Criaga, and Josemilio Manuel Apostol.

Leviste left the Philippines in early August and has been tracked in France and Switzerland.

On the other hand, the DOJ is evaluating the complaint to decide on a preliminary investigation. An ILBO only tracks travel and does not stop a person from leaving the country.

To recall, NBI agents rescued several individuals during an entrapment operation and some of the victims later claimed that Paras allegedly told them they would be paid to create a story and sign an affidavit, and that they would receive their payment in tranches as the case went on.

The camp of Leviste previously denied involvement in the supposed ploy, while Paras' camp said the alleged talent manager approached them voluntarily to testify and asked for help in drafting the affidavit.