“There is no time-bound obligation except to say that the department is carefully evaluating the request,” Dato said.

He said the DOJ is determining whether the request and supporting documents comply with the Philippines’ treaty obligations to the requesting state.

US authorities are seeking Quiboloy’s extradition to face charges that include conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, sex trafficking of children and bulk cash smuggling.

Quiboloy is also facing criminal cases in the Philippines, including qualified human trafficking charges before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court.

He also faces child and sexual abuse cases that were originally filed in Davao City and are now being heard by a Quezon City court.

Quiboloy has denied the allegations against him and maintained that the cases are politically and religiously motivated.