“The documents that we received from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) were quite voluminous. Parang each respondent would have six batches of envelopes supporting documents. So, we have to go through each of that,” said Chan.

The two other individuals named in the US formal extradition request alongside Apollo Quiboloy are Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag.

Earlier, the DOJ confirmed that the official documents transmitted by the United States explicitly name Quiboloy and the two other respondents.

Both of them are top-tier administrators for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) and share space with Quiboloy on the FBI's Most Wanted

The US Department of Justice filed a superseding indictment against them for playing vital roles in managing the financial and logistical aspects of the church’s operations.

Dandan, deemed the international administrator of KOJC, is accused of directly overseeing the operations in the United States that coerced church workers into soliciting funds for a fraudulent charity, which was then funneled to fund the leadership's lavish lifestyles.

Along with Quiboloy, she is individually named in substantive counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

On the other hand, Panilag is a former high-ranking church administrator, wanted by US federal authorities for her role in tracking global financial data and orchestrating the visa and marriage fraud schemes that kept KOJC fundraisers on US soil year-round.

The DOJ led by Arvin Chan, is reviewing the complete extradition package for all three individuals.

Under the RP-US Extradition Treaty, the DOJ must evaluate dual criminality and ensure that the subjects will not face capital punishment (the death penalty) in the US before forwarding the request to a local Regional Trial Court.

Chan said they are working on the evaluation as fast as they can at the same time ensuring that they are not skipping or cutting corners.

“We have to make sure that everything is compliant with the Philippine extradition law as well as the extradition treaty with the United States,” said Chan, adding, “As to timeline, I do not want to give any specific or fixed time table, but we understand that this is an issue of interest. And we will just try to hasten our action on this because I know that the public is keenly and closely monitoring the development.”