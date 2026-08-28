She added that the araro display is eight feet by eight feet in diameter and has three flavors: strawberry, mango, and classic.

"More than just a local delicacy, the araro represents the creativity and rich food culture of Samal, Bataan," she added.

The SM Foodie Bestival (also known as the SM Foodie Festival) is a vibrant, month-long culinary celebration running across various SM Supermalls until September 30. The festival highlights local MSMEs, regional cuisines, and homegrown specialty dishes through immersive, festival-themed areas.

The regional celebrations bundle together unbeatable mall deals, provincial specialties, and unique local showcases across areas like Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga,