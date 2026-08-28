Balanga City, Bataan — The biggest araro display was unveiled at the SM City Bataan Foodie Fest Bestival Feast held at the said mall here in Balanga City, Bataan on 28 August 2026.
According to Public Relations Manager Paula Gayeta, these traditional, powdery, and delicate arrowroot cookies are a popular pasalubong (souvenir) from Bataan, particularly in the town of Samal.
She added that the araro display is eight feet by eight feet in diameter and has three flavors: strawberry, mango, and classic.
"More than just a local delicacy, the araro represents the creativity and rich food culture of Samal, Bataan," she added.
The SM Foodie Bestival (also known as the SM Foodie Festival) is a vibrant, month-long culinary celebration running across various SM Supermalls until September 30. The festival highlights local MSMEs, regional cuisines, and homegrown specialty dishes through immersive, festival-themed areas.
The regional celebrations bundle together unbeatable mall deals, provincial specialties, and unique local showcases across areas like Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga,