“Binabalaan ko na ang lahat ng opisyal ng BFP, lumabas na kayo ngayon at umamin kayo or hahabulin namin kayo hanggang matapos ang career niyo,” Remulla said.

“Again I am warning you, I am serious and I will go after all of you. We will clean this organization,” he added.

Remulla clarified that while more than 200 personnel are being investigated, only those found linked to the alleged scheme would be relieved.

“Kung sa pinapanganak ka pa lang sa institusyon ay korapsyon, korapsyon ka na habang buhay. So, we'll clean it up. This will be a massive purge,” he said.

The investigation stemmed from a Criminal Investigation and Detection Group operation in Pampanga on 24 August that led to the arrest of a Senior Fire Officer 1 assigned to BFP-National Capital Region.

The fire officer allegedly demanded ₱500,000 from an applicant seeking a position in Central Luzon and later identified a senior fire commissioned officer as an alleged cohort.

Remulla identified the official as a deputy director for administration in BFP Calabarzon.

BFP officer in charge Fire Chief Supt. Wilberto Rico Neil Kwan Tiu said the official had been relieved and is facing dismissal proceedings.

Another SFO1 in the Ilocos Region, who had recently been dismissed from the service, was also arrested in connection with alleged recruitment irregularities, Kwan Tiu said.

Remulla said applicants who reach the final stage of recruitment were allegedly being asked to pay between ₱100,000 and ₱800,000 to secure slots.

The DILG and BFP said an electronic hiring system is being implemented for the 2026 recruitment process to reduce human intervention in candidate selection.

“Basta tao ang involved sa selection, doon nangyayari ang corruption. Ngayon, systems-generated na,” Remulla said.

He vowed to dismantle alleged syndicates within the BFP as part of a wider campaign to address corruption across agencies under the DILG.

“Within six months, lilinisin natin lahat yan. Within BFP, matatanggal na rin lahat ng sindikato,” Remulla said.