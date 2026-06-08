BFP raises Code Red as quake death toll reaches 3

The BFP said personnel from Regions 11 and 12 have been conducting rapid damage assessments in affected areas to determine the need for the deployment of Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue Teams.

As of the latest assessment, the BFP reported three fatalities, 11 injuries and 12 successful rescues.

In Sarangani, two individuals were rescued and two others were injured. In General Santos City, rescuers saved 10 people, while two were injured and three were confirmed dead. South Cotabato recorded seven injuries.

The agency also reported damage to at least 14 buildings in General Santos City.

Search and rescue operations remain ongoing at the Savemore supermarket and the CPAVI Warehouse in Barangay Calumpang, General Santos City.

“While our forces are on the move, we express our sympathies and prayers for our affected citizens in the earthquake-struck areas,” the BFP said.

Authorities continue to assess the extent of damage across affected provinces as emergency response teams remain on the ground.