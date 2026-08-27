The two labor officials discussed emerging workplace issues, particularly the impact of AI on workers and the need to ensure technological advancements contribute to more productive, inclusive and future-ready workplaces.

They also discussed the portability of social protection benefits for migrant workers, citing the increasing mobility of workers across the ASEAN region.

Tolentino and Lau exchanged views on the growing importance of care work and agreed on the need to strengthen policies and cooperation to promote decent work, skills development and adequate protection for workers in the care economy.

Tolentino also commended Singapore for its leadership of the ALMM, during which it advanced the ASEAN Labour Ministers’ Work Programme 2026-2030.

Singapore held the ALMM chairmanship beginning in 2024 before turning it over to Thailand this year.

Singapore is also set to assume the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, succeeding the Philippines.