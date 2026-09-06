The beneficiaries, who are members of the Mamanwa Tribe Association and Caucab Forest Savers Association Inc., were assigned to community-based forest management and bamboo planting activities.

They were also tasked with maintaining and protecting Individual Plus Trees, or IPTs, within the Tres Marias Mountain range.

According to DOLE’s regional office, the designated IPTs serve as superior and exceptionally healthy genetic sources for seeds, cuttings and future breeding efforts to support sustained reforestation.

“Protecting this crucial ecological zone directly addresses key local challenges, including limited plantation resources, ongoing environmental threats to tree survival, scarce employment options in upland areas, and the pressing demand for sustainable forest management,” DOLE-8 said in a statement.

Beneficiary Dondon Calinawan said the initiative gave his community not only temporary employment but also an opportunity to help protect and nurture the environment they depend on.

DOLE said its partnership with DENR helped combine livelihood assistance with environmental protection, providing immediate income support while contributing to the long-term conservation of Biliran’s forests.