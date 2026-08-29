A construction firm that built the collapsed nine-story building in Angeles City, Pampanga, and the property owner have been ordered by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to pay P11.49 million in liabilities.
DOLE announced Saturday, 29 August, that a resolution signed by Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino on 17 August directed Construction and Steelworks Corporation and building owner Ernest Jackson Lim to pay the amount within 10 days upon receipt of the notice.
The amount includes P10.32 million in administrative fines for Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) violations and P1.17 million in unpaid wages during the Work Stoppage Order (WSO), underpaid wages, unpaid rest-day premium and holiday pay.
The resolution granted the motion for reconsideration filed by three workers — John John Dogos Placidas, Michael Dogos Placidas and Alfredo Aibis Balute — seeking to modify the DOLE order dated 16 June.
After reviewing the records, DOLE established several serious OSH violations, including failure to provide personal protective equipment, secure required permits for mechanical lifting equipment, deploy the required safety officers and first aiders, and provide temporary accommodation for workers.
The OSH violations were further aggravated by the submission of fake and invalid certificates for the project's designated first aider and safety officer.
The resolution also found merit in the workers' claims that they were entitled to rest-day premiums and unpaid wages during the WSO implemented from 16 to 24 October 2025.
The nine-story building, which was intended to be used as a condominium, was still under construction when it collapsed on 24 May, resulting in the deaths of around 30 people.