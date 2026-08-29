A construction firm that built the collapsed nine-story building in Angeles City, Pampanga, and the property owner have been ordered by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to pay P11.49 million in liabilities.

DOLE announced Saturday, 29 August, that a resolution signed by Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino on 17 August directed Construction and Steelworks Corporation and building owner Ernest Jackson Lim to pay the amount within 10 days upon receipt of the notice.

The amount includes P10.32 million in administrative fines for Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) violations and P1.17 million in unpaid wages during the Work Stoppage Order (WSO), underpaid wages, unpaid rest-day premium and holiday pay.