Award-winning actress Lorna Tolentino is stepping into a new role far beyond the cameras as she proudly joins the Philippine Navy Reserve Command.
The veteran screen star, whose full name is Victoria Lorna Fernandez, shared the milestone on Facebook, revealing that she has completed her training and now holds the rank of Seaman First Class.
For Tolentino, the achievement reflects the discipline and determination it took to finish what she started.
“Discipline is choosing to finish, even when it’s hard. Just finished,” she wrote.
Proudly embracing her new responsibility, the actress added, “Lorna Tolentino Fernandez, at your service. Philippine Navy Reserve Command. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!”
The milestone opens another meaningful chapter for Tolentino, adding service to the country to a life already marked by decades of accomplishments in Philippine entertainment.