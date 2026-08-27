In an interview with reporters, Marcos said the DOST helped BEPCO develop technologies to process eggs and extend their shelf life, while the DA provided machinery and financial support.

The technologies allow BEPCO to process excess eggs into pasteurized, frozen and powdered products that can be stored longer, helping farmers manage overproduction when demand is low.

“At nakikita naman natin, walang nasasayang dito. Walang tinatapon. And so, not only is this a good example of what can be done when many agencies of government are working together, working hand-in-hand, but also when we develop the proper technology, how we can in fact put up what is referred to as a circular business,” the President said.

Marcos said the project is part of the government’s continuing effort to reduce the role of middlemen between farmers, producers and markets.

“And that is again something very important because it’s good for the environment and, equally important, the value added that comes from the processing,” he added.

The Chief Executive said the DOST will continue to monitor BEPCO’s products to ensure they meet quality and food safety standards.

BEPCO’s processing facility was designed to add value to an estimated seven million to 10 million eggs produced daily, depending on the season.

Finished products undergo strict quality control, including microbiological testing for Salmonella, as well as labeling before dispatch.

To extend the shelf life of eggs, the DA provided a three-story cold storage facility through a P50-million grant. The facility can hold up to 80 tons of finished products.

The San Jose plant also features a spray-drying operation that converts liquid egg into powdered egg white, yolk and whole egg, extending their shelf life to up to two years.

Processing surplus eggs into DOST-supported powdered products is among the measures being used to reduce spoilage and waste during periods of oversupply.

In 2025, total chicken egg production in the Philippines reached approximately 847.78 thousand metric tons, an 8.3-percent increase from the previous year. DA figures estimate average annual consumption at about 160 eggs, or roughly 8 kilograms, per Filipino.