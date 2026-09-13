“We were able to meet important companies that are already in the Philippines and have expressed expansion plans. They are very positive about the economic policies of the President,” Roque said.

The government has yet to announce the total value of investment commitments secured during the meetings.

iSON Group

Marcos met with iSON Group, a New Delhi-based conglomerate with interests in agricultural technology, healthcare, telecommunications, information technology, renewable energy, business process outsourcing and insurance.

Roque said the group discussed expansion plans in agricultural technology, healthcare, and BPO and digital infrastructure.

“They want to improve technology in the agriculture sector. Agriculture and food security are among the main priorities of the President, so any advancement in agricultural technology is important to the country and definitely to the President,” she said.

iSON committed $75 million in new and expanded investments in the Philippines, which are expected to generate around 2,000 jobs.

The planned investments include a $50-million agro-solar project, healthcare and round-the-clock teleconsultation services, and a $10-million expansion of its BPO and global delivery centers.

Roque said the proposed teleconsultation service could help improve access to healthcare in remote communities.

“We are a country of 7,600 islands, so sometimes it is difficult to consult a doctor, especially when the nearest facility is in another town. Through teleconsultation, Filipinos can consult doctors online,” she said.

The proposed service would cost about P65 a month and allow patients to consult doctors at any time, subject to the company’s final implementation plans.

“This is very helpful for us, especially in areas where access to doctors and healthcare facilities remains limited,” Roque said.

iSON Group has more than 25,000 employees and operates in around 35 countries.

Its digital infrastructure arm, iSON Tower Ltd. Inc., has operated in the Philippines since 2021 under the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s Common Tower Policy.

The company has deployed about $65 million to build 450 telecommunications towers serving around 600 tenants across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Digital payments

Marcos also met with NPCI International Limited to discuss cooperation on digital payments, including a partnership with LandBank to explore a payment system in the Philippines based on India’s Unified Payments Interface.

Roque said the proposed payment gateway could benefit overseas Filipino workers, businesses and the public, particularly small and medium enterprises.

“If this pushes through, it will be very good. It will not only be used by our OFWs and businesses but by everyone in the country, especially small and medium enterprises,” she said.

The initiative could improve government payments, increase interoperability among QR-based payment systems and facilitate faster cross-border transactions.

Sangley airport

Marcos also met with executives of GMR Group and representatives of Cavitex Holdings Inc. to discuss the development of the Sangley Point International Airport project.

Roque said the government must pursue new and improved airport infrastructure as the country expects continued growth in air travel, tourism and trade.

“We need to push airport projects because we are expecting more planes to land in the Philippines. We also want to further promote tourism and trade,” she said.

The proposed Sangley airport is envisioned as a multi-runway aviation hub that could help decongest Ninoy Aquino International Airport, improve regional logistics connectivity and accommodate rising passenger and aircraft traffic.

Tech expansion

Marcos also led an executive roundtable discussion with officials from Cognizant, VVDN Technologies, Hinduja Group and HCLTech.

Roque said the companies, which already have operations or a presence in the Philippines, expressed plans to expand in digitalization, AI, telecommunications and other technology-driven industries.

“They are very happy with the economic policies of the administration. They want to continue expanding, especially in digitalization, AI, and telecommunications,” she said.

The companies also cited the Philippines as an attractive destination for trade and investment based on their experience operating in the country.

“Because they are already in the Philippines, they know how things work and they are happy with their businesses here. In fact, they said the Philippines is one of the best destinations for trade and business for them,” Roque said.

Roque said the Filipino workforce and the country’s growing digital economy remain key advantages in attracting global companies and encouraging existing investors to expand.