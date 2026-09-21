Sources said the key question is not simply how much tariff should be imposed, but who will ultimately bear the cost.

While tariffs are collected from imports, market insiders said their economic impact does not necessarily stop with importers. When the cost of bringing raw materials into the country increases, businesses have to account for the additional expense. Food manufacturers, processors, restaurants, retailers and other businesses may eventually reflect higher costs in their selling prices.

And at the end of that chain is the Filipino consumer.

What does this mean for an ordinary family?

Sources said families living on limited incomes have little room in their household budgets, with every peso already allocated for rice, viand, transportation, electricity, water, school expenses, rent, medicine and other basic necessities.

Even a modest increase in pork prices, they said, could force families to make difficult choices.

Market insiders noted that when food prices rise, lower-income households tend to feel the impact first.

This is why, they said, food security should not only mean having enough food available, but also ensuring that ordinary Filipino families can reasonably afford it.

Supporting farmers and protecting consumers

There is no question that strengthening the local hog industry is important, sources said. Local hog raisers need a sustainable market, fair prices and an environment where they can continue producing for Filipino consumers.

However, market insiders said the policy should be examined from both sides.

If a tariff is intended to support local hog raisers, government should also determine whether the measure could create additional costs for consumers and businesses, and whether its benefits would actually reach the intended sector.

Sources said the decision should be based on actual data, including local hog production, import volumes, domestic demand, pork supply, prices and consumption.

The question that needs to be asked

Sources said the issue should not simply be viewed as local producers versus importers.

Instead, the entire food system needs to be considered.

Will local production be sufficient to meet demand?

Will the tariff meaningfully strengthen the local hog industry?

How much additional cost will businesses face?

How much could prices change?

And, most importantly, how much more could an ordinary Filipino family have to pay for food?

A policy that considers consumers, too

Market insiders said supporting farmers, protecting food security and maintaining sufficient supply are important policy objectives. But affordability is also part of food security.

They said a policy designed to protect one part of the food chain should be carefully assessed to ensure that it does not unintentionally place a disproportionate burden on another, particularly Filipino workers and families with limited household budgets.

The issue, sources said, is not simply about tariffs or tariff classifications.

It is about the price of food, the family budget and the Filipino consumer sitting at the dinner table.

Before any tariff change is implemented, sources said the public should be provided with a decision based on transparent data, clear objectives and a thorough assessment of its impact on farmers, importers, businesses and consumers.

Because at the end of the supply chain, there is always a Filipino family paying the bill.