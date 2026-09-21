The MICHELIN Guide recognized Lagen Island for its location in a forested cove surrounded by limestone cliffs, use of Filipino materials and craftsmanship, and environmentally sound practices.

Raffles Makati, meanwhile, was elevated from One to Two MICHELIN Keys, with the Guide citing its all-suite accommodations, private butler service and residential atmosphere.

Four properties received their first One MICHELIN Key: NUSTAR Hotel Cebu in Cebu City, El Nido Resorts Pangulasian Island in Palawan, Hotel Okura Manila in Pasay City, and Manami Resort in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental.

Nay Palad Hideaway in Siargao, Fairmont Makati and Amanpulo in Palawan retained their One MICHELIN Key distinctions.

The latest selection brings the Philippines’ total to nine MICHELIN Key hotels.

“This recognition reflects the continued growth of Philippine hospitality and the dedication of our tourism stakeholders in creating exceptional experiences for travelers from around the world,” Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said.

The MICHELIN Key is the hotel counterpart of the MICHELIN Star for restaurants. Properties are evaluated based on architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, personality and character, value for money, and their contribution to their location or setting.

One MICHELIN Key signifies a “very special stay,” while Two MICHELIN Keys represent an “exceptional stay.”

“Beyond the recognition itself, we see this as an opportunity to further position the Philippines as a destination where travelers can find exceptional stays, from our island resorts to our urban hotels, all anchored on the warmth of Filipino hospitality,” Mathay said.